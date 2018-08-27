Enter To Be a STEM Future Leader!

CBS4 is delighted to announce FUTURE LEADERS presented by Colorado School of Mines and PDC Energy, an initiative to recognize Colorado high school students who are excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).
Here is how it works: nominate someone here, tell us why they are a STEM Future Leader, then each month we will review all of our entries and pick one winner for that month. This will continue every month until the end of the school year.
Contest begins August 27, 2018 and ends April 20, 2019.