  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

Enter To Be a STEM Future Leader!

future leaders 625x352 v2 Enter To Be a STEM Future Leader!

CBS4 is delighted to announce FUTURE LEADERS presented by Colorado School of Mines and PDC Energy, an initiative to recognize Colorado high school students who are excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

Here is how it works: nominate someone here, tell us why they are a STEM Future Leader, then each month we will review all of our entries and pick one winner for that month. This will continue every month until the end of the school year.

Contest begins August 27, 2018 and ends April 20, 2019.

 

 